Advertisement

Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer

[FILE] New Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, left, talks with general manager Rick...
[FILE] New Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, left, talks with general manager Rick Spielman, right, at Winter Park in Eden Prairie, Minn., Friday, Jan. 17, 2014. Zimmer is the ninth head coach in the Vikings franchise history.(AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)(Ann Heisenfelt | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer.

The moves come after a second straight absence from the playoffs.

Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, plus 2-3 in the playoffs. The 65-year-old Zimmer had the seventh-longest tenure among NFL head coaches this season. Spielman was with the team since 2006 and general manager since 2012.

In a statement, the Minnesota Vikings’ ownership group said that they appreciated the efforts of Zimmer and Spielman and that they would begin a search for their replacements immediately.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night
Memorial football's, Loyal Crawford, makes a man miss Friday night against La Crosse Central.
Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’
The La Crosse PD says that drivers are being asked to find an alternative route as the road is...
La Crosse Police investigate shooting incident
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

Memorial football's, Loyal Crawford, makes a man miss Friday night against La Crosse Central.
Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football...
Rodgers fine, sits 2nd half, top seed Packers lose to Lions
St. Norbert vs No. 3 UWEC
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 8th, 2022
Olympic bound Loomis finishes 12th in World Cup