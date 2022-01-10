Advertisement

Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gableman will not seek a second term next year, creating an open seat on the state's highest court unless he resigns and a replacement is named before the election. A person with direct knowledge of his decision but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Associated Press of Gableman's decision Thursday June 15, 2017. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Jan. 10, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has rejected an attempt by the state’s Democratic attorney general to block a subpoena issued by a Republican-hired attorney seeking to interview the state’s chief elections administrator as part of his investigation into the 2020 election.

The ruling from Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford is a victory for Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who was hired last year by Republicans to investigate the election. But it’s not going to end the ongoing legal fight over subpoenas he has issued.

