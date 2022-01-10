Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Johnson goes on attack with campaign ads

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has released a pair of television ads attempting to frame his reelection campaign he announced the day before as being about fixing a broken country.

Meanwhile, Democrats are hitting Johnson for breaking his pledge not to serve more than two terms and are trying to paint him as an out-of-touch millionaire.

The early salvos come in a race in a nearly evenly divided Wisconsin that’s expected to be one of the most expensive and hotly contested in the country with control of the U.S. Senate at play.

There is a large field of Democratic candidates fighting both to win the Aug. 9 primary and take hits at Johnson along the way.

