Advertisement

2 arrested for stealing credit cards, used in Lake Hallie

The victim said that the credit card was used to make a Dec. 24 purchase at the Farm and Fleet,...
The victim said that the credit card was used to make a Dec. 24 purchase at the Farm and Fleet, totaling $646.66.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Boyd people are arrested and given recommended charges after being suspected of stealing credit cards.

According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Dec. 31, at 12:40 p.m. authorities received a report of a stolen credit card at the Walmart in Lake Hallie.

The victim said that the credit card was used to make a Dec. 24 purchase at the Farm and Fleet, totaling $646.66.

Authorities identified the suspects as 23-year-old Anthony Williams of Boyd, Wis., and 20-year-old Kaitlin Gadke of Boyd, Wis. The Police Department says Gadke was arrested on Jan 4. for recommended charges of felony retail theft, felony identity theft, and misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card in relation to the offense at Farm and Fleet.

On Jan 9. at 1:00 p.m. authorities received additional information that another credit card had been stolen.Two additional charges were made. Those charges were made for $263.41 at Walmart in lake Hallie and $193.76 at Azara Smoke N Vape, also located in Lake Hallie.

On Jan. 10 Lake Hallie Police Officers, with assistance from Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Gadke and Williams for the additional thefts. Gadke was given recommended charges of misdemeanor obstructing a law enforcement officer, an additional count of felony identity theft, and an additional count of misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card

Williams was given recommended charges of felony identity theft, misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor obstructing a law enforcement officer, and party to a crime.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Chippewa County on Jan. 10, 2022 left two people injured.
2 people hurt in crash near Elk Mound Monday morning
The Eau Claire Area School District Board postponed Monday's meeting until Sept. 27 because...
ECASD considers going virtual temporarily due to staffing shortages
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night
36-year-old Ernest Knox was killed in a shooting in La Crosse on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Victim identified in Saturday morning shooting death in La Crosse

Latest News

Dr. Swift says getting vaccinated and boosted against the virus helps reduce symptoms if you do...
Tips for COVID-19 recovery at home
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Day 6: Halderson trial resumes after day filled with physical evidence
Long lines and supply shortages mean that getting a COVID-19 test at the first sign of symptoms...
Rise in COVID-19 cases making testing more of a challenge
Wintery weather has caused roads to become slippery in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties on Jan....
DOT’s Frozen Road Declaration allows more weight on highways during winter