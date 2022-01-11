2 arrested for stealing credit cards, used in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Boyd people are arrested and given recommended charges after being suspected of stealing credit cards.

According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Dec. 31, at 12:40 p.m. authorities received a report of a stolen credit card at the Walmart in Lake Hallie.

The victim said that the credit card was used to make a Dec. 24 purchase at the Farm and Fleet, totaling $646.66.

Authorities identified the suspects as 23-year-old Anthony Williams of Boyd, Wis., and 20-year-old Kaitlin Gadke of Boyd, Wis. The Police Department says Gadke was arrested on Jan 4. for recommended charges of felony retail theft, felony identity theft, and misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card in relation to the offense at Farm and Fleet.

On Jan 9. at 1:00 p.m. authorities received additional information that another credit card had been stolen.Two additional charges were made. Those charges were made for $263.41 at Walmart in lake Hallie and $193.76 at Azara Smoke N Vape, also located in Lake Hallie.

On Jan. 10 Lake Hallie Police Officers, with assistance from Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Gadke and Williams for the additional thefts. Gadke was given recommended charges of misdemeanor obstructing a law enforcement officer, an additional count of felony identity theft, and an additional count of misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card

Williams was given recommended charges of felony identity theft, misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor obstructing a law enforcement officer, and party to a crime.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.