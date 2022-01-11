Braxton’s Bobber Bash brings remembrance to stillborn son

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An ice fishing tournament this weekend will raise awareness for stillbirth in memory of a local couple’s son.

In 2018, the Bloomer couple lost their son, Braxton. Since then, they have been keeping his memory alive by holding Braxton’s Bobber Bash to raise money for the Star Legacy Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to reducing stillbirth and helping families who are experiencing that tragedy.

Braxton’s mom Amanda wants to let other families know that they are not alone.

“Getting our story out there and having other families know that we’re still carrying on Braxton’s memory and we’re still moving forward,” said Amanda McKown. “It’s just awesome to know that we’re able to help some other people that maybe going through this and also raising money for Star Legacy to hopefully prevent some of those stillbirths so other families don’t have to go through this.”

McKown said they wanted to do something in the winter that could bring the community together to remember the son they lost.

The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Dunn County. There will be fishing, 50/50 raffle, prizes and more. You must pre-register if you want to fish in the tournament. You can find registration and donation information by visiting

