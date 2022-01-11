Advertisement

COVID-19 cases rise, Health Department lists test locations

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As COVID-19 cases continue to increase locally, the Eau Claire City County Health Department says a list of available testing locations can be found on their website.

Audrey Boerner with the Health Department, says the high number of cases has led to high demand for testing. She says the increased demand has impacted the supply for rapid antigen tests, day of appointment availability, and for some places, the turnaround time for results.

The Health Department is strongly encouraging people to get tested if you have symptoms, or are a close contact of someone who tested positive.

You can also order an at-home collection kit from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

