Crash closes Highway 53 northbound at Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon

A crash briefly closed Highway 53 northbound in Eau Claire on Jan. 11, 2021.
A crash briefly closed Highway 53 northbound in Eau Claire on Jan. 11, 2021.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash closed Highway 53 northbound at Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 12:54 p.m. according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. At least two vehicles were involved.

One detour would be to use Hastings Way/Business 53. Both lanes are closed as of 1:16 p.m.

According to a notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure is estimated to last two hours while crews clear the crash.

