Crash closes Highway 53 northbound at Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash closed Highway 53 northbound at Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 12:54 p.m. according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. At least two vehicles were involved.

One detour would be to use Hastings Way/Business 53. Both lanes are closed as of 1:16 p.m.

According to a notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure is estimated to last two hours while crews clear the crash.

Alert | EAU CLAIRE Co | Crash | US 53 NB | US 12 | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) January 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.