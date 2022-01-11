Crash closes Highway 53 northbound at Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash closed Highway 53 northbound at Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at 12:54 p.m. according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. At least two vehicles were involved.
One detour would be to use Hastings Way/Business 53. Both lanes are closed as of 1:16 p.m.
According to a notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure is estimated to last two hours while crews clear the crash.
