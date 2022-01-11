Advertisement

Eau Claire outdoor activities open for the season

Pinehurst Park outdoor skating rink after sunset.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -When Eau Claire gets covered underneath a blanket of snow, it becomes a whole new land of winter games. From lacing up the skates to taking a slide down the sled hill, it’s hard to go wrong.

All of the city’s outdoor ice rinks and warming shelters are now open, including those used for hockey, after a postponed return.

Your favorite winter activities just got easier, with Wintermission gear share, where you can borrow snowshoes, sleds and more free of charge from a number of locations around town.

The rinks and warming shelters are open from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours of noon to 7 p.m. on the weekends. Face coverings are required inside warming shelters.

Ice rinks for general skate and hockey, as well as warming shelters are located at Roosevelt Park, Putnam Heights Park, and Pinehurst Park.

Eau Claire residents can enjoy two additional ice rinks this winter at Newell Park and Mitscher Park.

Eau Claire Parks and Rec as well as Outdoormore join Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning to get Chippewa Valley residents outdoors more!

To find gear share locations in EC, see here.

ECPR is hiring rink attendants, to apply see here!

To get started with OUTDOORMORE snowboarding lessons, see here.

