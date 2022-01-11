ECASD considers going virtual temporarily due to staffing shortages

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the county, the Eau Claire Area School District said it may have to consider going virtual temporarily.

The main issue for the district is staffing shortages caused by illness.

According to the district’s dashboard, last week two staff members were in quarantine while 37 tested positive for the virus.

In a letter to parents the district said:

“If our District reaches a point in which staff absences are drastically affecting a grade level or an entire school, we may first determine specific classrooms, then grade levels, and finally, individual schools that would temporarily switch to virtual learning to lessen future impact on the entire system.”

The district added that its main goal is to keep as many students learning in-person as possible.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.