Flags to fly at half-staff this week to honor Mineral Point firefighters

(Left) Mineral Point Firefighter James H. Ludlum, (Right) Captain Brian C. Busch.
(Left) Mineral Point Firefighter James H. Ludlum, (Right) Captain Brian C. Busch.(Iowa County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff twice this week to honor the two Mineral Point firefighters who died in a crash last week while responding to a call.

Fire Captain Brian Busch, 43, and firefighter James “Jim” Ludlum, 69, were killed when their truck was hit by a semi and caught fire while they vehicle was using an emergency crossover.

“Jim and Brian lost their lives in the pursuit of saving others, and that is a sacrifice that will not be soon forgotten in the hearts and minds of their fellow Wisconsinites,” Gov. Evers said in a statement announcing the executive order.  The governor added that he has been impressed by the outpouring of support across the state.

“During this incredibly difficult time, Kathy and I extend our sincere condolences to the families of Jim and Brian, their family at the Mineral Point Fire Department, and the entire Mineral Point community and those who are grieving this tragic loss,” he continued.

Flags will fly at half staff for Ludlum on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and for Busch on Friday, Jan. 14, which correspond with the services for each firefighter.

