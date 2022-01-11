Advertisement

Gov. Evers directs revision of tax tables, more money into Wisconsinites’ pockets

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents will keep more money in their pockets this year after Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday the directive of less taxes to be withheld from people’s pay checks.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the Department of Revenue to revise its withholding tax tables Monday, which is what affects how much income employers withhold from an employee’s paycheck in taxes.

The governor noted there hasn’t been a revision to the tax tables since 2014.

“Our tax cuts and changes to tax collections mean Wisconsinites will see hundreds of dollars more in their paychecks and their pockets in 2022, and it couldn’t come at a better time as I know so many folks and families are seeing higher prices at the grocery store checkout and as businesses face delays getting supplies and materials,” said Gov. Evers.

As an example, Evers stated that single filers who make $50,000 will see $551 more in their paychecks. A married couple who each earns $50,000 combined will see $1,200 more for their household.

The governor signed $2 billion in individual tax relief to more than 1.6 million Wisconsin taxpayers last year through his biennial budget. Since his time in office, 86% of Wisconsin taxpayers will see an income tax cut of 15% or more. He emphasized that this delivers on his pledge to provide a 10% tax cut to middle class families.

“I’m proud of our work over the last three years to deliver on my promise to cut taxes for working families by 10 percent, including signing one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin state history,” Evers continued. “Making sure Wisconsinites have the extra help and support to make ends meet is critically important right now, and this is a great way to ring in the New Year.”

Overall, 2.4 million Wisconsin filers will see tax relief.

