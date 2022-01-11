Joint City/County proposal for La Crosse Chamber of Commerce building falls through

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse City and County officials were planning to purchase the Chamber of Commerce building to assist the homeless in the community.

The joint proposal was announced last month, and was in the very early stages of development.

However, Chamber of Commerce CEO Neal Zygarlicke says the organization is going in a different direction.

“There was a number of groups that were interested in the building from the get-go back in June, and just hadn’t gotten ready and made an offer yet,” Zygarlicke recalled. “When the City and County had said they were interested in the building, a big interest came up, and we had to weigh our options from there.”

Ultimately, the Chamber ended up accepting a different offer which was closer to the $2.1 million asking price for the building.

“The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, we are a small organization with five to six people working here,” Zygarlicke explained. “It was just incredibly important for us to consider what the financial impact would be.”

The City and County’s proposal would have used the building as a clearinghouse for homeless services, and bridge housing was planned where the parking lot is located.

In a statement issued last week, Mayor Mitch Reynolds said it was “...a reasonable and prudent business decision by the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and fulfilled their fiduciary responsibility to the organization.”

Even though they went with another buyer, Zygarlicke says the Chamber supports efforts to help the unhoused.

“What they’re trying to accomplish in terms of really trying to have that bridge housing, it’s an important issue for our area,” Zygarlicke expressed. “We want to be there at the table and in the discussions with you, but unfortunately it just wasn’t going to work out for here.”

That’s good news for La Crosse’s Homeless Services Coordinator Brian Sampson, who will take all the help he can get.

“There’s so many people that want to divest resources, or time, energy, effort, that are willing to be on the ground working hard,” Sampson said. “I think it’s really great that there’s so many people across all spectrums of our community who want to be helpful.”

Regarding future housing plans, Reynolds’ statement said:

“City and county government representatives have continued to search for an appropriate property from which to adequately serve those chronically homeless individuals who face the highest barriers to success.”

In the short term, City staff are working to find safe shelter solutions for this spring when winter housing services are set to end at the Econo Lodge.

