“The Mystery of Irma Vep”
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the mad cap comedy, “The Mystery of Irma Vep”, January 13-15 and 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and January 16 and 23 at 1:30 p.m. at The Grand Theatre in Eau Claire.
This hilarious spoof of Gothic melodramas, hitchcock films and campy 50′s movies takes you on a fun journey from England to the pyramids of Egypt.
For tickets, go online or call 715-832-7529.
