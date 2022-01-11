Advertisement

“The Mystery of Irma Vep”

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild
(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the mad cap comedy, “The Mystery of Irma Vep”, January 13-15 and 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and January 16 and 23 at 1:30 p.m. at The Grand Theatre in Eau Claire.

This hilarious spoof of Gothic melodramas, hitchcock films and campy 50′s movies takes you on a fun journey from England to the pyramids of Egypt.

For tickets, go online or call 715-832-7529.

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Website

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Chippewa County on Jan. 10, 2022 left two people injured.
2 people hurt in crash near Elk Mound Monday morning
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night
Memorial football's, Loyal Crawford, makes a man miss Friday night against La Crosse Central.
Former Memorial star, UW commit Crawford transferring to school featured in ‘Last Chance U’
36-year-old Ernest Knox was killed in a shooting in La Crosse on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Victim identified in Saturday morning shooting death in La Crosse

Latest News

KAYLA, ABURI, AND MEL RUSTAD, MANDY, QUINN, AND GRACEY KENSMOE
LOUIS ESLINGER, GLORIA ESLINGER, THERESA PRIES, AND THE STANLEY THEATER
JANE SKAARE
MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – LUTHER EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT