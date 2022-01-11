Advertisement

Rise in COVID-19 cases making testing more of a challenge

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the amount of positive COVID-19 cases hitting an all time high of 1.3 million in the US this week, it can be hard to get a COVID-19 test.

Long lines and supply shortages mean that getting a COVID-19 test at the first sign of symptoms may be a challenge.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health, says that it is important in these cases to self quarantine if you start to show symptoms.

“When we quarantine, what we do is we decrease our ability to spread the disease to other people,” Pothof said. “When you play that out, if we were all to come down with COVID-19 and just go out and infect other people, what that would result in is a rate of hospitalizations that would be impossible for health care systems to keep up with.”

Dr. Pothof recommends that anyone showing signs of COVID-19 attempt to get a test in the five days following their first symptoms.

