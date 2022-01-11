Advertisement

Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says

By Paige Hill and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Troopers with Tennessee Highway Patrol say a glare from the sun is likely to blame for the death of two people involved in a major crash on I-40 Monday morning.

According to WVLT, the incident report said a tractor-trailer was slowing due to another crash ahead when a Ford Transit driving behind did not slow down and crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

Officials said the two people in the Ford Transit both died from the crash. Preliminary reports show they were both wearing a seatbelt.

Two people in the tractor-trailer were not injured.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, three separate accidents happened in the same area, resulting in significant backups and a section of the interstate closed.

Highway patrol told WVLT the likely reason for the crashes was glare from the sun.

