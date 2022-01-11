Tips for COVID-19 recovery at home

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When it comes to at-home-COVID-19 care for mild symptoms, one Mayo Clinic Doctor says that it is about the simple things.

Dr. Melanie Swift, Co-Chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation, says getting rest, staying well hydrated, and possibly taking over-the-counter medications for symptoms of a fever is all that is needed for most cases of COVID-19.

“If you find that you’re having trouble breathing, you need to get medical attention. Chest pain, or pressure in the chest, is another reason to stop with self-care and get medical attention,” Swift said.

Dr. Swift says getting vaccinated and boosted against the virus helps reduce symptoms if you do come down with the virus.

