USPS sites holding job fairs to fill positions

The positions they say they are looking to fill include openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, and City Carrier Assistant.(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - USPS sites in Chippewa, Eau Claire, and La Crosse will be holding job fairs, as they are looking to fill positions.

The positions they say they are looking to fill include openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, and City Carrier Assistant.

The USPS in Eau Claire says they will be holding a job fair Thursday, Jan.  20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The fair will be located at the Eau Claire Post Office 225 E. Madison St.  Eau Claire, WI 54703.

The USPS in Chippewa Falls says they will be holding a job fair Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The fair will be located at the Chippewa Falls Post Office 315 N. Bridge St. Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

The USPS in La Crosse says they will be holding two job  fairs. One will be on  Tuesday, Jan.  25, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The second will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The fairs will be located at the La Crosse Post Office 425 State St. La Crosse, WI 54601.

You can view more and also apply, here.

