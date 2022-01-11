Advertisement

WI Republicans advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require employers to count a prior COVID-19 infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the measure came up for a public hearing Tuesday.

Republican lawmakers and bill supporters spent most of the hearing testifying about how they consider natural immunity to be at least as effective as being vaccinated. No one spoke against the bill, but several Wisconsin medical groups oppose it. They argue vaccination is the best way to protect against COVID-19.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly would veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Chippewa County on Jan. 10, 2022 left two people injured.
2 people hurt in crash near Elk Mound Monday morning
The Eau Claire Area School District Board postponed Monday's meeting until Sept. 27 because...
ECASD considers going virtual temporarily due to staffing shortages
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The State Patrol said they responded to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Eau Claire...
Man arrested for suspected OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 Saturday night
36-year-old Ernest Knox was killed in a shooting in La Crosse on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Victim identified in Saturday morning shooting death in La Crosse

Latest News

Green Bay's only absentee ballot drop box outside of city hall.
Wisconsin lawmakers vote to force ballot drop box, corrections rules
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Wisconsin’s Johnson goes on attack with campaign ads
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Republican Kleefisch raises $3.3 million in governor’s race
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to block election subpoena