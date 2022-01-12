AG Kaul works to stop international scam calls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorney General Josh Kaul is urging the Federal Communications Commission to put measures in place to help stop scam calls from foreign-based illegal robocalls.

“We must improve the protections in place against illegal robocalls, and these FCC proposals are a step in the right direction,” said Attorney General Kaul. “A bipartisan coalition of AGs from across the country is calling for these proposals to be adopted.”

Kaul and a bipartisan group of 51 attorneys general are calling for the FCC to require gateway providers to help reduce how easily robocalls enter the US networks.

In December of 2021, Kaul explained that he and the other attorneys general helped persuade the FCC to shorten the deadline by a year for smaller phone companies to implement authentication technology.

The attorneys general are asking the FCC to require these providers to take additional measures including responding to requests to trace back calls within 24 hours, blocking known illegal numbers, blocking calls that come from a “do not originate” list and ensuring foreign partner companies are securing legitimate numbers.

The group is encouraging the FCC to block calls that do not meet these requirements.

Illegal robocalls are a big problem in the US, Kaul added, with Americans losing a total of $520 million in 2020 to robocall scams.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.