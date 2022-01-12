EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Breakfast Potato Tacos that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Potato Breakfast Tacos

•1 lb. petite potatoes

•salt & pepper to taste

•4 large eggs

•8 corn tortillas 6″ size

•1 1/2 cup fresh spinach

•1 ounce cojita or goat cheese crumbles

Basic Chimichurri Sauce

•1/3 cup olive oil

•2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

•1/2 cup Fresh parsley packed

•3 Tbsp. fresh oregano

•4 cloves garlic

•2 Tbsp. red onion finely minced

•1 tsp. red chili flakes

•1/4 tsp. coarse sea salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

While oven is heating, wash and dry potatoes, then chop into 1/4″ cubes. Spread in a single layer on a nonstick or prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Roast 10-12 minutes, then flip. Allow to roast another 10-12 minutes until the potatoes are browned and crispy. If desired, switch oven settings to broil for the last 3-4 minutes of roasting.

Meanwhile, gently whisk together the eggs and scramble in a non-stick or cast iron skillet until cooked to your preference. If desired, heat tortillas in the warm skillet before building the tacos.

To build the tacos: add the fresh spinach, then layer the scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes on top. Drizzle 1/2 tablespoon of chimichurri sauce over the top of each taco, then sprinkle with cheese. One serving equals two tacos and one tablespoon of chimichurri sauce.

