Chippewa Falls High School FBLA hosts Winter Clothing and Toy Drive

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls High School FBLA Chapter - Future Business Leaders of America - is setting out to help those in need.

According to the FBLA Chapter, they set out to collect winter clothing for children and families in the area who may be in need, as well as books, toys, games, and puzzles for children who may not have access to those in their household. Members of the chapter have placed donation boxes in Ace Hardware - both the downtown Chippewa Falls location and on the Lake - Kids USA Learning Center, Bridge Street Brew, and the Chippewa Falls High School.

The FBLA Chapter says during the Drive in 2021, they raised over 1,000 items in just a two weeks. They aim to collect even more this year.

According to the FBLA Chapter, all donations are dropped off at the local Family Resource Center, as well as straight to Chippewa Falls Elementary students throughout the district.

The drive began on Jan. 8, and ends on Jan. 23.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.