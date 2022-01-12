Advertisement

Chippewa Falls woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Wabasha County

The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 61 and another vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 42, when the two vehicles collided.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF GREENFIELD, Minn. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 53-year-old Sheila Harel died due to injuries suffered after a two-vehicle crash, located on Highway 61 at Highway 42, in Greenfield Township in Wabasha County

The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 61, and another vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 42, when the two vehicles collided.

Other responding agencies included Wabasha PD, Wabasha Ambulance, and Wabasha Fire.

