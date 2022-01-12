Advertisement

COVID-19 and Flu cases on the rise, doctor discusses ‘Flurona’

Mayo Clinic advises that the best way to keep yourself and your family safe this Flu season is...
Mayo Clinic advises that the best way to keep yourself and your family safe this Flu season is to get yourself vaccinated against both the Flu and COVID-19.(KEYC News Now)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Flurona” is a combination of the Flu and the Coronavirus, something Mayo Clinic experts say is something to be cautious of.

COVID-19 cases have continued to rise over the last few weeks, and Flu cases are going up in the U.S. as well. The CDC says this is due in part to fewer people being vaccinated for the Flu this year

Stephen McMullan, M.D. Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic, says the combination of having the Flu and COVID-19 is dangerous, but rare.

“From what we’ve seen so far in terms of being able to get the Flu and COVID at the same time is that that’s very rare. That’s what we call co-infection, so co-infection is very rare with Coronavirus and COVID and the Flu, or COVID and other types of infections that you might get as far as upper respiratory infections because COVID tends to take over. Once it’s in your body it’s going to be the predominant virus, but there are some rare cases where we have seen some people get both COVID and the Flu so it is possible, but certainly not common,” McMullan M.D. said.

Mayo Clinic advises that the best way to keep yourself and your family safe this Flu season is to get yourself vaccinated against both the Flu and COVID-19.

