Crews respond to structure fire on Eau Claire’s Northside

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a single-family home structure fire on Eau Claire’s Northside Tuesday at 6:37 p.m.

According to a release from the ECFD, the first arriving Engine Company (Engine 8) quickly entered the home and found smoke on both levels of the two level home. The crew found fire within the walls and floors near the chimney and the fireplace. The fire was then extinguished, and the crew checked for fire extension. At the same time, additional crews performed searches and prepared for ventilation operations.

All of the occupants of the home were found to be evacuated upon arrival of crews. No injuries are reported at this time. ECFD says Eau Claire fire investigations remained on scene at the time of the release of this information.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.