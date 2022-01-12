Crews respond to structure fire in Lake Hallie, no injuries reported

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to a house fire located on 12th Avenue in Lake Hallie Wednesday.

The Chippewa Fire District says that around noon on Wednesday, a neighbor reported seeing fire coming from an outdoor wood burning furnace. No injuries are reported at this time.

The Chippewa Fire District says mutual aid came from Township Fire, Bloomer, and Altoona Fire Departments.

Crews say the fire was difficult to extinguish as it made its way into areas that were tough to access. They say the fire is not suspicious at this time, and the house sustained heavy damage. There is no word yet on if the house can be salvaged.

