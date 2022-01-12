Advertisement

Crokicurl begins second season at Altoona’s River Prairie Park

The Crokicurl rink is all set up at River Prairie Park in Altoona.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -One unique game that slid down from Winnipeg, Canada to Altoona, Wisconsin has returned for another season.

Crokicurl, is a large scale hybrid of the Olympic ice sport curling and the Canadian board game Crokinole.

The game is played by teams consisting of two players, trying to score points by throwing the stones into the center of the ice where the circles are marked. The highest circle is marked with twenty points.

Roy Atkinson and Mike Golat join Hello Wisconsin Wednesday morning to break down the season ahead.

See here for a full list of Altoona’s winter activities to enjoy.

The rink is set to host a league on Tuesdays, family nights on Thursdays, and the second annual United States Crokicurl Championship on January 29, all weather depending.

Stones are provided by the Altoona Parks and Recreation office, which is near the rink in River Prairie.

