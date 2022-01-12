Eau Claire Police Department are in need of more officers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More officers are needed to serve and protect the community.

Right now, The Eau Claire Police Department are down five to seven officers due to retirements and is looking to recruit several officers in the next upcoming hiring process.

To apply, there are a few ground rules. After a candidate applies, the extensive process begins which can take up to a couple months depending on the training that is required.

“Qualifying candidates have to have at least 60 credits, but beyond that we have officers that have a vast experience in different educational backgrounds,” said Josh Miller, Public Information Officer with Eau Claire Police Department.

In addition to being an officer, there are several other specialties you can become an expert in. A few examples are the crisis negotiation team, tactical response team, and intervention team.

Memorial High School’s new Resource Officer, Ellen Scott says there are other assignments you can take on within the department as well.

“Eau Claire has a great medium size city to work for as a police officer,” said Scott. “The community has a lot to offer as well as the department. There are other assignments you can have in our detective division whether that is a school resource officer, sensitive crime detective, a journal crime detective. There is a lot of different opportunities within the department, so you just don’t have to maintain one job as a patrol officer your whole career.”

Scott says the opportunities within the department are not based on seniority, they are based on merits and the officers skill set.

One of the benefits of working for The Eau Claire Police Department is you don’t have to go to the police academy before getting hired.

If you’re a good fit, ECPD will sponsor you to attend the academy and pay the tuition. You also get paid while in the recruiting academy.

“It’s very taxing on our officers when we are so short but we set a high standard for the people we bring on board and we’re not going to lower those standards just to get up to full staff as we have we have a responsibility to our community to put good people on the streets that share our values and share the values of our community,” said Miller.

Miller says the hiring window is open until this Sunday. To find out on how to apply you can visit joinecpd.org.

