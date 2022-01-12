EC City Council chooses between 2 businesses to get liquor license

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two businesses were vying for one combination liquor license the City of Eau Claire had available.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council decided which business to give the license to.

Each city is only given a certain number of what’s called a Class B liquor license.

That number is determined by each city’s population as the Department of Administration estimates it.

With the closing of O’Leary’s Pub on Clairemont Avenue, the city had a license become available.

Performance Promotions Group wanted the license as part of its plan to restore and re-open the State Theatre on Eau Claire Street as a performing arts center.

The city had its concerns about this application like fire and building code violations.

Another concern: the business expected all of its profits to come from liquor sales.

The Assistant City Attorney said that might encourage over service of alcohol.

The city did not have these concerns with the other business: Reboot Social.

This company looks to turn the old Children’s Museum building on South Barstow Street into a restaurant, bar and arcade.

During its discussion, City Council At-Large member Catherine Emmanuelle said: “There’s been a handful of times during this whole pandemic where we get to vote on things that really feel like a glimmer of hope is on the horizon, and this seems like one of them. The name Reboot Social to me inspires just a reboot of when we’re able to be social with one another.”

City council members voted unanimously to give the license to Reboot Social.

That company expects to open its doors in May.

