Advertisement

Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe...
This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s that time of year again – Girl Scout cookie time.

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Toast-Yays, which debuted last year, will also be available again this year, alongside all the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout cookies are available to order now through April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WI Republicans advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity
A crash briefly closed Highway 53 northbound in Eau Claire on Jan. 11, 2021.
Crash closes Highway 53 northbound for nearly 2 hours Tuesday
Oaklawn Elementary School in Menomonie, Wis.
Due process hearing continues for Menomonie family demanding more mitigation protocols in schools
The victim said that the credit card was used to make a Dec. 24 purchase at the Farm and Fleet,...
2 arrested for stealing credit cards, used in Lake Hallie
A crash in Chippewa County on Jan. 10, 2022 left two people injured.
2 people hurt in crash near Elk Mound Monday morning

Latest News

The deadly apartment fire in New York City last weekend is believed to have started from a...
Official weighs in on space heater safety
Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
The IRS is warning the 2022 tax season could mean a delayed tax refund due to pandemic-related...
IRS bracing for chaotic tax season
The IRS is warning the 2022 tax season could mean a delayed tax refund due to pandemic-related...
IRS bracing for chaotic tax season
Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional...
Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths