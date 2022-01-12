Advertisement

Judge denies Vos request to stop deposition over records

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has denied a request from Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to delay him sitting for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group seeking records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Tuesday denied an attempt by Vos and his staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, to delay the depositions set for Wednesday.

She had ordered Vos and Fawcett to sit for the depositions last week.

The ruling comes in a case brought by watchdog group American Oversight over records it is seeking related to the investigation Vos ordered into the 2020 presidential election.

