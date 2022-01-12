La Crosse Common Council to vote on allocation of federal COVID relief money

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - City officials in La Crosse are determining the best ways to utilize federal COVID relief money.

La Crosse received more than $21.7 million from the U.S. Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

10% has been set aside for nonprofits to speed along recovery from the pandemic, $700,000 was used to rent the Econo Lodge to house the community’s homeless, and additional money has helped restore City staffing levels and replace lost revenue.

Even with those commitments, millions of dollars are still available, and Mayor Mitch Reynolds says La Crosse has a limited time to use them.

“We have to have the funds committed by the end of 2024, and they have to be all spent by the end of 2026,” Reynolds explained. “That seems like a long time, but when we start talking about larger projects that involve contractors, or multiple contractors, that scheduling can take a little while.”

A resolution before the Common Council on Thursday breaks down how the remaining funds will be allocated.

60% of the money that’s left is going towards water, sewer, and broadband improvements.

22% will be invested into housing and neighborhoods, 13% will go into the community to promote healthy childhood environments, and the remaining 5% is going to be earmarked for small businesses.

Mile Walker with UW-La Crosse’s Small Business Development Center says any amount of money will help the growing amount of business owners across the community.

“We actually saw record numbers of people coming for our services, and a lot of people were new business owners, or people looking to start new businesses,” Walker said. “We’ve actually been probably more busy with new business owners than even previously, so it’s actually been very surprising.”

Overall, each category the money is going towards is rather broad, so Reynolds is looking for feedback on projects that should be funded.

“Feel free to call me anytime, feel free to send me an email, send me your ideas,” Reynolds said. “Let us know what you think and what we should be doing.”

All projects that request ARPA funding will need to be submitted to the Common Council for approval.

