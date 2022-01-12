Advertisement

Official weighs in on space heater safety

The deadly apartment fire in New York City last weekend is believed to have started from a faulty space heater. The fire took the lives of 17 people.(WECT)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Space heaters are one way to heat up you home, especially when the weather dips below zero. However, they can be dangerous.

The deadly apartment fire in New York City last weekend is believed to have started from a faulty space heater. The fire took the lives of 17 people.

Jeffery Olson, Public Information Officer with Township Fire Department, explains the dangers of space heaters, and how to properly use them.

“Check it every so often. Check. Just feel the objects around it. Feel the carpet around it or the floor around it. If something is starting to get warm, rethink your position. Move it, move stuff away. However you have to do just to stay safe,” Olson said.

Olson says to only use a space heater when people are in the room, and to never leave a space heater unattended.

