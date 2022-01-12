Advertisement

Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths

Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional...
Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Nov. 21 killings in Waukesha.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have added dozens of charges against a man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Nov. 21 killings in Waukesha.

Prosecutors added 71 additional charges against him Wednesday, including multiple counts of reckless endangerment, hit-and-run involving death, bail jumping and battery.

Brooks’ attorney, Jeremy Perri, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WI Republicans advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity
A crash briefly closed Highway 53 northbound in Eau Claire on Jan. 11, 2021.
Crash closes Highway 53 northbound for nearly 2 hours Tuesday
Oaklawn Elementary School in Menomonie, Wis.
Due process hearing continues for Menomonie family demanding more mitigation protocols in schools
The victim said that the credit card was used to make a Dec. 24 purchase at the Farm and Fleet,...
2 arrested for stealing credit cards, used in Lake Hallie
A crash in Chippewa County on Jan. 10, 2022 left two people injured.
2 people hurt in crash near Elk Mound Monday morning

Latest News

Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
The IRS is warning the 2022 tax season could mean a delayed tax refund due to pandemic-related...
IRS bracing for chaotic tax season
The IRS is warning the 2022 tax season could mean a delayed tax refund due to pandemic-related...
IRS bracing for chaotic tax season
The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 61 and another...
Chippewa Falls woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Wabasha County