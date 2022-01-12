Advertisement

Tax assistance available, RCU partners with CVTC and VITA

Students certified by the IRS will be set up in the CVTC's Business Education Center.

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tax season is quickly approaching, and help will be available.

According to a release from Royal Credit Union, RCU is partnering up with Chippewa Valley Technical College and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program this year to help community members with their tax returns.

The event will run every Thursday from Feb. 3. to April 14, from noon to 4:00 p.m.



Help is offered to everyone, but an appointment is needed. You can sign up on the Royal Credit Union website.

