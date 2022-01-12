Twice as Critical: Wisconsin case activity doubles highest threshold

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Red. That’s the color of every county in Wisconsin on the state’s COVID-19 disease activity map Wednesday as it reveals critically high levels of the virus everywhere. The case burden statewide has almost doubled from what it was last week.

In a major jump from the previous week, Wisconsin’s COVID-19 case burden rose to 2,490.9 per 100,000.

A case burden of this level puts Wisconsin at critically high levels of disease activity, which is the most severe category. Any case level that surpasses 1,000 cases per 100,000 people is considered to be critically high.

Just last week, health officials reported a case burden of 1,452.5 per 100,000.

The counties of Juneau, Adams, Marquette and Richland were all listed at very high levels of disease activity during the previous week, which is the second-highest disease activity category. Now, all of these counties are at critical levels.

Only three counties in the state show a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin- Washington, Ozaukee and Milwaukee.

Wisconsin added the critically high category to its data illustration in November of 2020 after all of Wisconsin counties’ COVID-19 case burden more than doubled the previous threshold for “very high.”

The update from DHS Wednesday comes with 10,277 new cases of the coronavirus reported. Out of the past seven days, five of them have seen a single-day total of more than 10,000 cases.

The seven-day average dropped Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 25, 2021, hitting 9,675. Since that time, the seven-day rolling average has more than doubled.

DHS confirms 1,103,372 cases since the start of the pandemic, more than 95,000 of which were confirmed since the start of this month.

An average of 2,166 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday and an average of 474 people with COVID-19 were admitted to ICUs. DHS notes hospitalizations for COVID-19 are showing a growing trajectory in the south central region of the state.

More than 92% of hospital beds in the state are filled and over 95% of ICU beds are filled, DHS reports.

Twenty-six people with COVID-19 have died, health officials reported, bringing the total death toll in Wisconsin from the virus up to 10,407.

Around 62.6% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 58.6% of residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. So far this week, 11,314 doses have been administered.

