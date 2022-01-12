United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley invests $3 million into local programs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is investing millions of dollars into more than two dozen local programs.

28 programs between Eau Claire and Chippewa County were picked to receive funding by United Way.

Executive Director Andy Neborak says $3 million dollars will be dispersed over the next three years between them.

“We focus that investment on four different areas, impact areas, in our community,” Neborak said. “Health, education, financial stability, and basic needs. We look at those as the building blocks for a successful life and a great way to be able to build up the individuals in our community to allow them to live better lives and improve their lives living in the Chippewa Valley.”

The Community Table is one of those programs.

Executive Director TJ Atkins says with rising costs, the funds will help keep operations running.

“The expense of the added costs of doing carry-outs has gone up each year as items become more expensive,” Atkins said. “So that money from the United Way will be able to help us continue our services as the cost is going up as well.”

Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council was also selected. Communications Coordinator Dale Karls says their child care partnership program and two others will get some much-needed help.

“When it comes to homeless services, the funding for that has always been unpredictable because some years it goes up and some years it goes down, but with the United Way funding, it really help us fill in the gaps and we’re pretty much assured that we’ll be able to continue offering those services for the next few years,” Karls said. “When it comes to our fresh start program, that’s a program for at-risk teenagers and young adults, that program would simply not exist without United Way funding.”

Neborak says funding local programs can also help reach more rural communities.

“You can have better access in some of those outlying areas and some of our programs even have multiple locations to where they can take those services outside of the larger cities and they can do some rural outreach as well,” Neborak said.

The grant cycle starts in July of this year and runs through the end of June 2025. $1 million will be handed out each year between the 28 programs.

