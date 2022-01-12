Advertisement

UW’s 2022 football schedule upended by COVID-19 shortened 2020 season

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The coming season for the University of Wisconsin promises to be special one for the Badgers. For starters, the players will take the field for the first time on the newly dubbed Barry Alvarez Field. However, because of schedule changes announced by the Big Ten on Tuesday, the conference opponents who will be coming to Camp Randall to play on that field has been completely switched – except for the most important one.

To make up for the fallout from the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, the league has reversed the conference schedule. Now, the teams that were supposed to host matchups will now have to travel to the other school to play. The Big Ten explained the decision because some teams would have had to play two games in a row on the road against the other college. For example, the conference pointed out, the Badgers would have to go to Purdue again this season and Nebraska would be coming here in back-to-back seasons.

Additionally, because the Oct. 15 game will no longer be at home, homecoming festivities will happen the next week, on Oct. 22, against Purdue.

The one home game that isn’t going anywhere is the season ending Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Golden Gophers will still be coming to Madison on Nov. 26 – and, hopefully, they will bring that Axe and will have to leave it here. The last rivalry showdown was played at TCF Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis.

Wisconsin’s conference season will now open on Sept. 24, when they travel to Columbus, Ohio, to kickoff against The Ohio State University, before coming home to meet the University of Illinois. The Badgers full season starts three weeks before the Buckeyes game when Illinois State comes to town. During that game, UW will celebrate the CR Project’s grand opening. The next two weeks will see Washington State and New Mexico State arrive at Camp Randall.

Full Schedule (all times TBD)

DateOpponentLocation
Sept. 3Illinois StateMadison, Wis.
Sept. 10Washington StateMadison, Wis.
Sept. 17New Mexico StateMadison, Wis.
Sept. 24Ohio StateColumbus, Ohio
Oct. 1IllinoisMadison, Wis.
Oct. 8NorthwesternEvanston, Ill.
Oct. 15Michigan StateEast Lansing, Mich.
Oct. 22Purdue (homecoming)Madison, Wis.
Oct. 29Bye
Nov. 5MarylandMadison, Wis.
Nov. 12IowaIowa City, Iowa
Nov. 19NebraskaLincoln, Neb.
Nov. 26MinnesotaMadison, Wis.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash briefly closed Highway 53 northbound in Eau Claire on Jan. 11, 2021.
Crash closes Highway 53 northbound for nearly 2 hours Tuesday
WI Republicans advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity
The victim said that the credit card was used to make a Dec. 24 purchase at the Farm and Fleet,...
2 arrested for stealing credit cards, used in Lake Hallie
A crash in Chippewa County on Jan. 10, 2022 left two people injured.
2 people hurt in crash near Elk Mound Monday morning
Oaklawn Elementary School in Menomonie, Wis.
Due process hearing continues for Menomonie family demanding more mitigation protocols in schools

Latest News

Wisconsin's Sam Stange (3) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin, Minnesota-Duluth hockey to scrimmage in Chippewa Falls
Barry Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl...
Barry Alvarez to join Big Ten as special advisor
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
UW Athletics home events will be held at full capacity next season
Chris McIntosh is expected to be named the new Athletic Director at the University of Wisconsin.
Reports: Chris McIntosh to be promoted to Badgers athletic director