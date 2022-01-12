Visit Eau Claire and Sculpture Tour Eau Claire announce partnership

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sculpture Tour Eau Claire started back in 2010. A new partnership with another Eau Claire organization could grow the tour and help rebound tourism in the area.

Near the start of the pandemic, a conversation about Visit Eau Claire and Sculpture Tour Eau Claire collaborating began.

“We have this amazing asset here in Eau Claire and it’s a great asset for tourism and how do we not only make it more sustainable but how do we make it bigger and better and work on expanding it,” Visit Eau Claire Executive Director, Benny Anderson said.

Now, that partnership is a reality. Anderson says by working together, both organizations are stronger.

“If tourism and the arts take care of each other a little more, we can provide that business, marketing, and all that, but they can provide the asset of a cool community amenity and traveler experience,” Anderson said. “It works really hand in hand and very easily.”

Julie Pangallo was the Executive Director for the tour. Now that the tour is part of Visit Eau Claire, so is Pangallo. Her new title is Public Arts and Events Support Manager.

“I am so excited for Sculpture Tour because the resources that Visit Eau Claire, the people that work there, and the things that they know how to do are really going to help us take it to the next level,” Pangallo said.

Anderson says since the tour has been popular with tourists and local community members, he wants to see it grow.

“As we look to expand upon that, it really gives us a platform to drastically grow another asset inside of tourism and give people reasons to stay longer and come back more often,” Anderson said. “We’re going to start hitting some of the other parks, putting in a little bit bigger installations, working with the events to have them in, and really use it as a driving force to drive all facets of tourism and arts.”

Pangallo says this partnership is a win-win and she hopes this partnership will also help attract more artists for new sculptures.

“Rather than Sculpture Tour only having arts funding available, now we can look at having tourism funding as well and the same for the Public Arts Program,” Pangallo said.

Anderson says Sculpture Tour Eau Claire has been the number two rotating sculpture tour in the country for the past eight years. He hopes this new partnership will bring it to number one.

