Waukesha Christmas Parade attack suspect now faces 77 charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The criminal complaint for a man accused of driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens, was amended Wednesday to now include 77 charges.

Darrell Brooks Jr. , 39, is charged with six counts of first degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon and six counts of hit and run- involving death.

He is also accused of two felony bail jumping charges and two misdemeanor counts of battery- domestic abuse, according to court documents.

Brooks was charged in November with the six homicide charges, meaning 71 of the charges are new.

Brooks is due in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

