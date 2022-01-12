Advertisement

Wisconsin again tops 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, the 2nd highest ever

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Omicron variant continues its tear through the Badger State, the unprecedented numbers of new confirmed cases have driven the average daily number even closer to the 10,000 per day mark, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

On Tuesday, the state health agency recorded its second-highest single day total since the pandemic began, 12,305, which was only surpassed by last Thursday’s count.

That brought the seven-day rolling average for confirmed cases to 9,696 per day over the past week. To put it into perspective, the average number of cases, which meant to smooth out day-to-day volatilities, topped the highest single day figure ever reported in Wisconsin prior to this latest surge. The running total of all confirmed cases in the state is also continuing its sharpest increase of the pandemic and now stands at 1,088,550 cases.

DHS numbers show that over 28 percent of all tests recorded in the past week are coming back positive.

The state also reported 37 more COVID-19 related deaths. In all, 10,382 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to the virus, DHS states.

