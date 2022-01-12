Wisconsin Women in Conservation announces mental health support trainings

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Women farmers and landowners take on so many responsibilities such as being mothers, farmers and providing emotional support to their families and communities. Juggling all of those jobs can be a lot to take on.

Starting January 20th, Wisconsin Women in Conservation and Farm Well Wisconsin are holding a two hour virtual mental health trainings to help women connect with each other and to provide mental health resources.

Stephanie Schneider is the owner of Together Farms in Mondovi, Wisconsin. Schneider and her husband has been farming for more than 10 years.

She says she started farming with a dream of raising their children in a rural environment like she did growing up, feeding them well by growing their own food.

With all the responsibilities she takes on caring for them and sharing food with the community, she says it can be a bit overwhelming.

“When you’re in a farming situation and you have children and you’re a direct marketing farm and a restaurant and you have employees and all of these things, you’re putting your care and your love into a lot of different places and I don’t think you can run out of love but I think that you can get overwhelmed by taking on all the problems that can come with just one of those aspects,” said Schneider.

A recent study from American Farm Bureau Federation says that 52% of rural adults and 61% of farmers/farms are experiencing more stress and mental health challenges than they have a year ago.

Chris Frakes, Program Director at Farm Well Wisconsin will be hosting the sessions says these trainings will provide a safe space.

“So I do think having a women only space opens up a place where they can talk about all of those layers and find other people who are like yeah i get it, right, im dealing with similar things and we can help support each other,” said Frakes.

According to the press release, the trainings are organized by region to facilitate community among neighbors but are welcome to all women farmers, landowners and conservationists. Space is limited and registration is free. To find out more about the sessions, you can visit WiWic.

