World Championship Snowmobile Derby to begin Thursday in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 40,000 people will spend the weekend in Eagle River for the 59th annual World Championship Snowmobile Derby.

The event is Jan. 13-16. Organizers said the derby is known as “Indianapolis 500 of Snowmobile Racing”. Racers from Japan, Europe, Canada, and across the U.S. attend the event. It’s held at the World Championship Derby Complex, formerly Eagle River Derby Track.

Racers travel faster than 100 mph around an all-ice oval track.

CLICK HERE for event information, tickets and to watch some races live online.

