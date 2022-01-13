Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing begins coming home from last mission with F-16s

300 Airmen had been deployed in October to Saudi Arabia.
Family members await the return of the 115th Fighter Wing, which returned home from a...
Family members await the return of the 115th Fighter Wing, which returned home from a deployment in Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 13, 2022.(WMTV/Jason Rice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday marks the end of an era for Wisconsin Air National Guard Airmen stationed at Truax Field, in Madison.

Members of the 115th Fighter Wing returned home after their final deployment with the F-16 Fighting Falcons that had been stationed there for so long. The next time, they ship out the wing’s pilots will be getting into the cockpits of F-35A Lightning II fighters.

Gov. Tony Evers, Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, and other Air Guard leaders – as well as the families and friends - were all on hand Thursday morning to welcome the Airmen home.

In October, approximately 300 members of the Madison-based unit touched down at Prince Sultan Air Base. There, they joined up with the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing to provide air support for U.S. Central Command operations in the region.

F-16 fighters have been stationed in the Wisconsin capital since 1992. Since that time, pilots have performed 49,000 sorties around the world.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WI Republicans advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity
The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 61 and another...
Chippewa Falls woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Wabasha County
Fire was found within the walls and floors near the chimney and the fireplace.
Crews respond to structure fire on Eau Claire’s Northside
Eau Claire City Council
EC City Council chooses between 2 businesses to get liquor license
Oaklawn Elementary School in Menomonie, Wis.
Due process hearing continues for Menomonie family demanding more mitigation protocols in schools

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec....
WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m. Evers, DHS offer update on COVID-19 surge
One day after the Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Green Bay area
Lottery: Green Bay Powerball jackpot winner has yet to come forward
Report: Alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose 25% in 2020
Kwik Trip superfan visits all 457 Wisconsin stores in one year