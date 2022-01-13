2022 Fairest of the Fairs announced

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin State Fair Park Officials say they are delighted to announce the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, Jackie Rosenbush of Washburn County.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Park Officials, competing against 32 others, Rosenbush displayed outstanding communication skills, as well as a passion for the fair industry.

Officials say the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs program was created 56 years ago to select the ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, which represents over 75 fairs throughout Wisconsin.

As an ambassador, Rosenbush is set to travel throughout Wisconsin with intentions of promoting educational, agricultural, social, cultural, and commercial opportunities offered at Wisconsin’s fairs.

