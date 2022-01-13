Advertisement

Chippewa Falls woman facing charges in connection to drug overdose death

The complaint says the toxicology results indicated the presence of heroin, fentanyl, and THC...
The complaint says the toxicology results indicated the presence of heroin, fentanyl, and THC in the man's blood.(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls woman is facing charges after being accused of being connected to a drug overdose death.

33-year-old Chelsey Leith of Chippewa Falls is given recommended charges of one count first degree reckless homicide, and two counts of felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 3, 2020, at approximately 9:54 p.m., officers responded to a home on Hayden Avenue, in the City of Altoona, Eau Claire County for a report of a man being pulseless and non-breathing.

The complaint says officers were taken upstairs to his room where the man was found hunched over on the floor on his knees and elbows. An officer said the man was cold and rigid to the touch. Drug paraphernalia was seen in the room. Officers arrived on scene at approximately 9:58 p.m. and the time of death was reported to be 11:51 p.m. by a Medical Examiner.

An officer spoke with the man’s grandmother, the owner of the home. She told officers the man moved into the home in July of 2019 and that he mostly stayed in his room. He moved to Altoona from the Milwaukee area. The grandmother said he didn’t really go out on the weekends. She said that the man had used opiates, later stating that it was heroin, but that he had not used in about two to three years.

The doctor who did the autopsy noted approximately 15 apparent needle injection marks on the man’s right arm and approximately 20-25 apparent needle injection marks in the left arm. The doctor also pointed out another possible symptom of an overdose and noted the man likely died of overdose.

It was noted to officers that the man was a recovering heroin addict, who had been trying to get clean without medical assistance.

The complaint says the toxicology results indicated the presence of heroin, fentanyl, and THC in the man’s blood.

After investigation, it appears to authorities that Leith provided the man the drugs prior to his death.

Leith was out on bond from a 2019 Dunn County Case and was not to commit further crimes. A warrant for her arrest was issued Jan. 12.

