Crews respond to apartment fire in Eau Claire, firefighter suffers minor injuries

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to an apartment fire in Eau Claire Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the ECFD responded to a structure fire in an eight plex apartment building, located at 2524 Boardwalk Circle. Upon arrival of fire units, smoke could be seen from the windows of a second-floor apartment. Crews quickly evacuated the other apartments, while additional crews attacked the fire.

ECFD says the fire caused severe damage to the apartment that the fire originated from. The fire was brought under control quickly, and was contained to the apartment of origin.

Adjoining apartments sustained minor smoke damage. ECFD says no residents were injured, however, one firefighter suffered minor injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents with temporary housing. Damage to the apartment and contents of the apartment is estimated to be $80,000.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.