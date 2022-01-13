Advertisement

DMV extends driver license renewal for ages 60+

In recognizing the current elevated health risks to drivers 60 and over, the Wisconsin...
In recognizing the current elevated health risks to drivers 60 and over, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is announcing they extending renewal deadlines for this age group.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -In recognizing the current elevated health risks to drivers 60 and over, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is announcing they extending renewal deadlines for this age group.

According to a release from the DMV, licensed drivers who are 60 and over and who have a license scheduled to expire in Jan., Feb., or March of 2022, will now have until March 31, 2022 to visit a DMV to renew with no late fee.

The DMV says that driver records are automatically updated, and the new expiration date will be visible to law enforcement. Customers can check the status of the license, including the adjusted expiration date here.

Appointments for a driver license renewal can be scheduled online here. Applications can also be completed online and submitted electronically. The DMV says they can answer questions by email or phone.

In-person visits at DMV Customer Services Centers are only available for:

  • Driver license renewals and original products
  • ID to vote
  • New residents to obtain identification

All DMV vehicle transactions can be done online here.

The DMV says drivers ages 18 to 64, who are U.S. citizens with an unrestricted driver license, and who have not had a change in medical conditions, and who do not need an original REAL ID, may renew their driver license online here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WI Republicans advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity
The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 61 and another...
Chippewa Falls woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Wabasha County
Fire was found within the walls and floors near the chimney and the fireplace.
Crews respond to structure fire on Eau Claire’s Northside
Eau Claire City Council
EC City Council chooses between 2 businesses to get liquor license
Oaklawn Elementary School in Menomonie, Wis.
Due process hearing continues for Menomonie family demanding more mitigation protocols in schools

Latest News

Get Hooked
Get Hooked! Learn To Fish (1/13/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/13/22)
Mail In Ballot Drop Box
Wisconsin Republicans in court over absentee ballot boxes
40-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad of Chicago was arrested Jan. 4, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, Wis. on...
Man receives nearly 2 dozen charges after several suspected prescription fraud incidents
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers’ pardons near 400, most of any Wisconsin governor