Evers’ pardons near 400, most of any Wisconsin governor

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in Ladysmith, Wis. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned 54 more people, bringing his total to nearly 400, the most of any Wisconsin governor.

Most of the pardons Evers announced Thursday involved low-level drug offenses. Other offenses included fraud, burglary, theft and drunken driving.

Evers has granted 391 pardons over three years in office, more than the nearly 300 pardons that former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle issued over eight years.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker didn’t issue a single pardon during his two terms before Evers defeated him in 2018.

