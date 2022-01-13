Advertisement

Jackson County jailer accused of sexual relationship with inmate

The woman told investigators she was not forced to be intimate with him, but felt taken advantage of and at one point wondered if he was setting her up.(WDTV)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Jackson County jailer is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Bret Noltner of Tomah faces four felony counts including sexual assault by correctional staff.

The criminal complaint says Noltner, who is married and has kids, took the female inmate to a cleaning closet out of surveillance camera view several different times.

The woman told investigators she was not forced to be intimate with him, but felt taken advantage of and at one point wondered if he was setting her up. Noltner denied having sex with her, and claimed the inmate is the one who initiated the relationship.

