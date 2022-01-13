Advertisement

Lawmakers consider allowing epinephrine pens without a prescription

Epenephrine auto-injector
Epenephrine auto-injector(WJHG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Senate committee heard a proposal Wednesday to expand a law known as “Dillon’s Law.”

The original law passed in 2017, allowing anyone in the state with proper training to carry epinephrine injectors, which are used during severe allergic reactions.

You still need a prescription to get one, but this new legislation would let you pick one up from a pharmacy without needing that extra step.

Angel Mueller’s son, Dillon, from Mishicot, died nearly 8 years ago. He was stung by a bee when he was 18 and went into anaphylactic shock. No one knew he was allergic. “Nobody had an Epi Pen, not even the volunteer first responders,” Mueller recalled.

“With Dillon’s law 2.0,” Mueller testified, “folks can take our free training, which is only an hour, and take their certificate to the pharmacy with that standing order and have that epinephrine auto-injector -- or epinephrine, any FDA-approved -- given to them by the pharmacy that they can have in their first aid kit that day to save a life. Dillon did not have that opportunity.”

State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) pushed for Dillon’s Law when he was in the Assembly. Now he’s the main author of the expansion bill.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WI Republicans advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity
The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 61 and another...
Chippewa Falls woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Wabasha County
Fire was found within the walls and floors near the chimney and the fireplace.
Crews respond to structure fire on Eau Claire’s Northside
Eau Claire City Council
EC City Council chooses between 2 businesses to get liquor license
Oaklawn Elementary School in Menomonie, Wis.
Due process hearing continues for Menomonie family demanding more mitigation protocols in schools

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec....
WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m. Evers, DHS offer update on COVID-19 surge
Report: Alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose 25% in 2020
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Twice as Critical: Wisconsin case activity doubles highest threshold
WI Republicans advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity